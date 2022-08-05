Soaring temperatures and squash battles: Friday’s news in pictures By wailingchung August 5 2022, 6.42pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Performers on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle for the finale at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his to visit Acre Community Hall, Glasgow, where he met volunteers in the food bank and later planted seeds in a vegetable patch. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A tourist vessel sails in front of the Rhine Falls in Neuhausen, Switzerland. Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP England’s Declan James reaches the ball in the Men’s Doubles match with his partner James Willstrop at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. David Davies/PA Wire A young boy jumps over a water sprinkler in the Old Town in Warsaw, Poland. Warnings have been given out for severe high temperatures throughout Poland with some regions reaching highs of 35 degrees Celsius. STR/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Fashion in Motion: Daniel Lismore at the V&A. Labelled by Vogue as ‘England’s Most Eccentric Dresser’, sustainability is key to his design philosophy. V&A London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock A Palestinian labourer rests under a mural by British graffiti artist, Banksy, at a gas station in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. AP Photo/Nasser Nasser Scotland’s Hannah Leighton catches the ball during the match at The NEC, 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Jacob King/PA Wire</p> <p> Tourists visit the city centre of Rome. It is set to be Italy’s hottest and driest year on record, according to figures released by the National Research Council’s Institute of Atmosphere and Climate Science, Rome, Italy. Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags news in pictures photo gallery picture gallery Picture of the day More from The Courier News team Health & Wellbeing Covid Scotland: Are Tayside and Fife cases going up or down this week? August 5 20220 News Listen: A taster of The Courier’s Menu Food and Drink awards with judge Julia Bryce August 5 2022 Health & Wellbeing Dundee trainee on visa issue that could worsen Tayside and Fife’s GP crisis August 5 20222 More from The Courier Locals warned over showers and garden hoses as Fife reaches highest level of water scarcity Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham for the Byre AIG Women’s Open: Louise Duncan looking for an upgrade on wedding plans after Muirfield Friday court round-up — Hairdresser sex assault and man attacks Asda Premium Content Fingask Castle owner submits revised plans for new Rait cemetery Dundee charity washing machines out of action after vandalism