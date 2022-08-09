Lottery joy and emergen-tea: Tuesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross August 9 2022, 3.28pm Updated: August 9 2022, 3.31pm NHS worker Maxine Lloyd and her fiance Wayne Tilbury, from Kettering, celebrate her £1 million win on one of the National Lottery's instant win games at Barton Hall Hotel in Kettering, Northamptonshire, which became a double-celebration when she received the all-clear for breast cancer a few days later. Picture via PA. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier In pictures: Did you take a spin around (or a tumble on) the old Perth ice rink? Games and Thrones: Monday’s News in Pictures Timebanking Scotland: Using ‘time’ as a currency is well-suited to the Scottish psyche, says Fife volunteer Soaring temperatures and squash battles: Friday’s news in pictures