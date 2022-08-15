Chess moves and herrings: Monday’s news in pictures By wailingchung August 15 2022, 4.14pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. A drone image of the Tretten bridge over the River Laagen that collapsed, in Gudbrandsdalen, Norway. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were rescued and doing well. Stian Lysberg Solum /NTB Scanpix via AP Ukrainian volunteer military recruits take part in an urban battle exercise whilst being trained by British Armed Forces at a military base in Southern England. AP Photo/Frank Augstein Belgian Koen Naert pours water over his head after the men’s marathon race on the first day of the Athletics European Championships in Munich, Germany. Photo by Shutterstock Workers in protective gear use misting machines during an anti-dengue drive in San Juan city, Philippines. AP Photo/Aaron Favila Coal field workers work from daylight until nightfall in Barishal, Bangladesh. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/Shutterstock Sir Keir Starmer (right) meets Dave Church and his ten-month-old daughter Ellen, during a visit to ParkLife Heavitree in Exeter to discuss the cost of living. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A worker moves a giant chess piece for drying after painting at a workshop in Danaraja village, Banjarnegara region, Central Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Parched grass surrounds artificial grass at St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick, as the UK braces for three days of rain and yellow weather warnings. Jacob King/PA Wire Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a plastic factory, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Sultan Mahmud Mukut/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags news in pictures photo gallery picture gallery Picture of the day More from News Safety trainers or boots? The best footwear for your workplace LISTEN: How today's Conservative leadership husting in Perth could be affected by Liz Truss'… VIDEO: Tayside donations for war-torn Ukraine have 'slowed down to a trickle' Meet the Dundee man leading the period poverty fight - and find out how… 1 'After 24 years of pain I have my life back': Angus mum on benefits… 0 Would you exercise on a spiky mat? We give new Kirkcaldy Pilates class a… 0 Thunderstorm warnings issued for Tayside and Fife could bring flood disruption 12 great walks to try in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 3 VIDEO: Youngsters at DSMT rehearse for their first show in three years, Madness musical… 0 Covid Scotland: What are the case numbers in Tayside and Fife this week? 0 More from The Courier Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet 0 5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader… Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth 12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way 0 Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…