Boxing and barrels: Tuesday's news in pictures By wailingchung August 16 2022, 5.18pm

A dragonfly sits on a branch at a garden in Nagaon district, in the north eastern state of Assam, India. Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Tourists visit a heart shaped crater as lava flows from the volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, following an eruption from a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Britain's Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson compete during the diving mixed synchronized platform final at the European swimming championships, in Rome. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Distilleries Production Manager Laura Tolmie, Liz Truss and Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross during a campaign visit to the BenRiach Distillery in Speyside, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Paul Campbell/PA Wire

Two emergency pumps have been installed at the Stone Beer because of the low water level in the Markermeer and IJsselmeer, which means that a swimming and sailing ban now also applies, The Netherlands. Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

A performer participates in a cultural carnival ahead of the Independence Day celebration in Lembang, Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock

People walking along the Millennium Bridge, London, during a rain shower. Yellow weather warnings are in place for most of the UK on Tuesday after weeks of little rain. Yui Mok/PA Wire

A women walks past a mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art, commissioned by local bar owner Willie Jack, showing conservative party candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers about to fight it out to be the UK Prime Minister. Liam McBurney/PA Wire