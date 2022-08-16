Boxing and barrels: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boxing and barrels: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By wailingchung
August 16 2022, 5.18pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A dragonfly sits on a branch at a garden in Nagaon district, in the north eastern state of Assam, India. Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Tourists visit a heart shaped crater as lava flows from the volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, following an eruption from a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Britain’s Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson compete during the diving mixed synchronized platform final at the European swimming championships, in Rome. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Distilleries Production Manager Laura Tolmie, Liz Truss and Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross during a campaign visit to the BenRiach Distillery in Speyside, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Paul Campbell/PA Wire
Two emergency pumps have been installed at the Stone Beer because of the low water level in the Markermeer and IJsselmeer, which means that a swimming and sailing ban now also applies, The Netherlands. Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
A performer participates in a cultural carnival ahead of the Independence Day celebration in Lembang, Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
People walking along the Millennium Bridge, London, during a rain shower. Yellow weather warnings are in place for most of the UK on Tuesday after weeks of little rain. Yui Mok/PA Wire
A women walks past a mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art, commissioned by local bar owner Willie Jack, showing conservative party candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers about to fight it out to be the UK Prime Minister. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

