Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time

By Ellie Milne
September 10 2022, 11.28am Updated: September 10 2022, 11.29am
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.

Charles III has been proclaimed King during a ceremony at St James’s Palace.

He automatically took on the role of King when his mother died at Balmoral on Thursday.

At today’s formal ceremony he is being officially proclaimed by the Accession Council, with the Accession Proclamation to be read in Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

It has been confirmed that readings will also take place in other UK locations tomorrow, including across the north and north-east of Scotland.

In a first, the Accession Council is being be televised so people across the world can see the moment the new monarch is named.

Signing of the proclamation

The ceremony took place at St James’s Palace in London from 10am.

The council ceremony was in two parts starting with the announcement of the Queen’s death by the Lord President, followed by the signing of the proclamation.

It has been signed by The Queen Consort, the new Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Liz Truss, among others.

King Charles III then made his declaration and the Oath relating to the Church of Scotland in front of the Privy Council, with active members in attendance.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James’s Palace. Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

He has vowed to dedicate “what remains” of his life to his new role and also paid tribute to the late Queen.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is in attendance, alongside former prime ministers, including Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Gordon Brown.

The King has also approved an order stating that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday.

The proclamation was read out from the balcony above the Friary Court by the Garter King of Arms. Crowds gathered outside to hear a rendition of God Save the King and gave three cheers to the new King.

Flags will be flown at full-mast from 11am and then will return to half-mast 24 hours later in mourning for the Queen.

This afternoon, the King will undertake a number of audiences at Buckingham Palace.

He will receive the Archbishop of Canterbury, Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of the Cabinet, leaders of the opposition parties and the Dean of Westminster.

The Prince of Wales, the Queen Consort, and King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

First Day as King

The new King was at Balmoral Castle when the Queen died on Thursday and travelled back to London the following morning for his first full day as the sovereign.

He received heartfelt condolences from the crowd outside Buckingham Palace upon his arrival, and spent some time looking at the flowers with the Queen Consort.

The King also met with new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday afternoon, just days after his mother appointed her to the role Monday.

Ms Truss offered her condolences at a time the King said he had been “dreading”.

On Friday evening, the King made his first address to the nation during which paid tribute to his “darling mama” and her life of service, and he vowed to serve with loyalty, respect and love.

He also confirmed that his heir, Prince William, will become the Prince of Wales.

King Charles III addresses the nation from Buckingham Palace. Photo: PA

Back at Balmoral

Members of the public are continuing to gather outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to mourn the Queen.

At Balmoral, more bus loads of people have made the journey to leave bouquets of flowers and condolence messages at the gates.

People came from across the north-east as early as 7am to pay their respects.

Aberdeenshire Council has shared a reminder that there is currently no vehicle access to the Balmoral estate.

A Park and Ride bus service has been set up leaving from Monaltrie Park in Ballater and from next to Braemar Castle throughout the day.

They will operate between 8am and 7pm with the last bus departing at 6.30pm.

Based on the large number of people who travelled through yesterday, the buses are expected to be busy again today.

