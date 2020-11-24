A Trip Back in Time: Wormit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Wormit.

Our first image shows a group of tennis players pictured with officials at the opening of Wormit Lawn Tennis Club on May 26 1975.

The second picture shows June Moffat, Brian Nish and Dorothy Lawson at Steele & Brodie beekeeping equipment makers on Kilmany Road. It was taken on July 24 1992.

In the third photo, from January 3 1981, railway enthusiasts can be seen dismantling Wormit Station. It had been bought by the Scottish Railway Preservation Society and was to be re-erected at a working steam museum under construction at Bo’ness.

The fourth picture shows veterans of 333 Squadron of the Royal Norwegian Airforce returning to the Woodhaven area of Wormit. From left to right is Conrad Skjoldhammer, Egil Johansen, Alf Bjercke, Birder Grinoe and Finn Anovik.

The fifth picture, from February 24 1884, shows demolition work beginning on the village’s old primary school.

Our sixth image, from February 4 1981, shows the collapsed sports dome at the village’s Waterstone Crook Sports Centre. It sunk down with the weight of the snow which gathered on its roof. One of the floodlights ripped through the roof.

The seventh picture shows an exterior view of Wormit Church in 1934.

The eighth photo, of the Wormit rail disaster, shows workmen searching for victims. It was taken on May 28 1955. The crash killed three people.

The ninth image, from 1955, shows the exterior of the Wormit Bowling Clubhouse.

The final image shows the new sports complex between Wormit and Newport with stunning views across the Tay to Dundee. It was taken on May 7 1975.