10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our new weekly series, Louise Gowans and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

100-year-old Jim Robertson dances with Broughty Ferry Age Concern assistant manager Mandy Buist. Lord Provost John Letford looks on with patrons and staff.

2. Items donated by stars of music and sport were raffled off at Portlethen Golf Club to raise money in memory of David Catto. The picture shows David’s sister Elaine and brother Bobby.

3. Police detain demonstrators on Whitehall, following a student protest against government plans to raise tuition fees in central London.

4. Lynn and Stan Crosby are pictured with Mary Nelson at the Touch of Tartan Ball at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

5. Bert McIntosh of McIntosh Plant Hire cut the ribbon on the new Lumphanan pre-school unit with the help of three-year-old Freddie Clark.

6. A car is stuck in the middle of the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen just outside the Evening Express offices.

7. University Graduations took place at Aberdeen’s Elphinstone Hall. MacNeill Ferguson is pictured with his wife Vicki and son Ollie.

8. It was all hands on deck at Perth Concert Hall as employees from across all departments answered the plea from the technical team to help construct the artificial moon that forms the centrepiece of the venue’s Lightnight celebrations. Pictured is Home and Away project manager Jenn Hinchin with the artificial moon.

9. Aberdeen artist Dod Dow immortalised Dundee United’s Scottish Cup win in a painting commissioned by fans’ group ArabTRUST. The painting commemorates various scenes from May’s Scottish Cup Final, including David Goodwillie’s opening

goal.

10. Michelle Mone wore a bespoke corset to receive an OBE from Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.