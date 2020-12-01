A Trip Back in Time: Monifieth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Monifieth.

Our first image show Bill Jarrett, head greenkeeper at Monifieth Links, centre, supervising his staff – Lou Lawrence, Scott Rennie and Alan Paterson – at the Panmure Hotel as they prepare for the construction of a new car park for club members and visitors. The picture was taken in March 1990.

The second picture, from July 15 1983, shows three 13-year-old lads from the Angus town who had been treated in hospital for severe blistering after coming into contact with giant hogweed. The dangerous weed was growing densely and up to 10 feet in height along the banks of the Dighty Burn. Andrew Smith, Mark Brown and Dean Harper were playing down at the burn when they lost their football in a piece of ground where the spreading hogweed gave the impression of a jungle.

The third picture shows the town’s old Alhambra Cinema in January 1959.

In the fourth image, from April 6 1980, a group of children wait in line for their chance to ride one of the ponies at the Grange Country Club.

The fifth photo, from September 6 1972, shows a general view of Monifieth High Street.

In the sixth picture, from July 12 1987, two owners proudly display their pooches at the dog show at Monifieth Lowland Games.

The winners of a fun fancy dress pram race at the town’s Lowland Games are shown in the seventh image, from July 15 1984.

The eighth picture shows workers on the the assembly line at Monifieth Foundry, with details of its small concrete mixers and dumpers. It was taken on November 12 1959.

The ninth picture, from August 25 1954, shows the town’s tennis courts and bowling green.

The 10th picture, from June 13 1956, is of Invertay Primary School. The school closed its doors to pupils amidst a great degree of controversy in the summer of 1985.

Our final image, from June 1 1940, shows a Sunday School picnic at Panmure Church complete with horses and carts. It was a real war-time novelty for children.