10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our new weekly series, Katie Paterson and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

1. A terrified driver was forced to flee for his life when a blaze erupted in his lorry. Traffic on the A90 was thrown into chaos when the road was closed for several hours near the incident at Powrie Brae on Forfar Road.

2. Two horses were rescued from a freezing pond on the Black Isle after falling through ice. It is believed the animals were trapped for more than an hour in the ornamental pond on the Rosehaugh Estate, near Avoch. They were pulled to safety by a team of firefighters.

3. Santa Claus took a break in his hectic schedule to visit patients, staff and visitors at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. There was a surprise for him, too, when patients Cara Tavendale (16), from Crieff, and Adam Lyon (11), from Dundee, helped delivered a different kind of Christmas rap, penned by the youngsters themselves.

4. Traffic queued on the M8 in Glasgow as heavy snow caused travel chaos in Scotland.

5. Army personnel from 1 SCOTS cleared snow from roads around the Royal Hospital for sick Children in Edinburgh.

6. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were shocked as their car was in London. An Associated Press photographer saw demonstrators kick the car in Regent Street, in the heart of London’s shopping district. The car then sped off. Charles’ office, Clarence House, confirmed that the car was attacked by protesters on the way to their engagement at the London Palladium but nobody was harmed.

7. Six people were treated in hospital after they were trapped inside a burning building. Five fire engines and 36 firefighters tackled the blaze at 252 George Street. The crew battled for about 10 minutes to free the trapped residents.



8. Dundee Ice Skating Club’s Matthew Parr and Karly Robertson clinched top honours at the Scottish Figure Skating Championships in

Sheffield. As well as securing the Scottish title, Matthew also won the British event, which ran alongside the Scottish championship, while Karly came second in the ladies.

9. Tommy and Gail Sheridan arrived at Glasgow High Court where they were on trial accused of lying under oath during Mr Sheridan’s successful defamation action against the News of the World newspaper in 2006.

10. Grampian Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Brian Jermieson ignited a Christmas tree at the launch of their Christmas Home Fire Safety Campaign at their headquarters on Anderson Drive.