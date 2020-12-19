10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our new weekly series, Katie Paterson and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago.

A burst water main in York Place, Perth, made conditions treacherous for shoppers.

2. JLS put on an impressive, high-octane show at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

3. Firefighters attend a house fire on Anderson Crescent in Forres.

4. Pictured at their yard at Dalcrue Bridge near Methven are a team from DW Thomson Blacksmiths who cleared public roads around their area and used salt from the council yard. They were potentially facing prosecution for stealing salt! From left to right: Dougie Boag, Martyn Cruickshank, Dave Thomson, Sandy Ninnis and Ian Hutchison.

5. Toll booths on the Forth Road Bridge near Edinburgh on the last day that vehicles were charged for using the bridge.

6. The River Don broke its banks at Kintore, flooding the A977 Kintore to Fintray road.

7. Adrian Sobaru, an electrician at the national television station threw himself from a balcony in Romania’s Parliament, just as the prime minister began to speak ahead of a no-confidence vote. Sobaru suffered fractures to the face, and other non life-threatening injuries.

8. Winner of Sports Personality of the Year 2010, Tony McCoy during the BBC Sport Personality of the Year Awards at the LG Arena, Birmingham.

9. Deeside Activity Park near Aboyne bought several Mattracks power boards which made it easier to get around in the snow. Peter Wallis (left) and Tim Highton-Jackson from the Activity Park are seen trying out the boards.

10. Three six-week-old Rottweiler pups, named Holly, Ivy and Carol, were being looked after by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after they were found abandoned in a cardboard box in freezing conditions in Glasgow.