A Trip Back in Time: Newtyle

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Newtyle.

Out first image shows local farmer James Findlay getting stuck into the business of shearing a sheep. The picture was taken on May 22 1957.

The second picture, from June 3 1978, shows a presentation at Newtyle Church Hall to former Guider Mrs Margaret Shepherd for her services of more than 25 years to Guiding and the community. Mrs H Jamieson, the vice-president of Angus Girl Guides, made the presentation. Pictured are, from back left to right: Guider Mrs J Bowman, Mrs Shepherd, County Commissioner for Angus Mrs S Stewart, Mrs Jamieson, and District Commissioner Mrs J Seaton. In front are Queen’s Guide Certificate winners.

The third photo, from August 1988, is of stunning Kinpurnie Castle, the home of Sir James Cayzer, just outside the village of Newtyle. The grounds had just been opened to the public for the first time in 10 years.

The fourth picture shows an area of Newtyle’s Bulb Farm and Bone Mill, which was the proposed site for new village housing. It was taken on October 18 1993.

Our fifth image, from July 10 1973, shows a cyclist looking on at a North Sea oil pipe due to be installed under the Newtyle to Meigle Road.

The sixth photo shows pupils at Newtyle School showing off some of their handiwork at a children’s art exhibition on March 8 1994.

The seventh picture, from April 28 1969, shows Anne Ferguson, Linda Kennedy and Brenda Duffy picking daffodils at Newtyle Bulb Farm.

Our final image shows the ruins of Hatton Castle, on the outskirts of the village. The picture was taken in December 1930.