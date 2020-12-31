How Dundee partied its way through Hogmanay for auld lang syne

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hogmanay is usually a time when people get together for wild parties and mass celebrations. It will be a much quieter affair this year as we finally see the back of 2020 and welcome in 2021.

Last year saw proposals to host Dundee’s first outdoor Hogmanay party in decades being scrapped after planning issues and spiralling costs forced organisers to move the event to a city nightclub.

Instead, the party was held in Fat Sams, with The View frontman Kyle Falconer headlining, following live music from Eddi Reader, rock pipe band Gleadhraich and Sinderins.

The original hope was that the event would be the first major Hogmanay celebration in Dundee since the millennium saw thousands flock to the city centre to bring in the bells, with fireworks and live music.

Who knows when we will next get a proper chance to celebrate together, en-masse, with hugs, kisses and toasts galore.

Meantime, why not join us as we look back at how the City of Discovery has celebrated Hogmanay over the years.

These guys and girls knew how to party in City Square when they brought in the New Year in 1990.

The McCauley family of Cupar, originally from Dundee, returned to the city to see in the New Year at the massive Dundee millennium street party in City Square.

Boom! The city’s fantastic millennium party celebrations went out with a bang in 2000. The photo shows some of the crowd in front of the stage as they watch fireworks exploding above them.

Huge crowds flocked to City Square in 1972. They really were packed like sardines!

Here’s another snap captured at the millennium party! The young woman in the green sparkly hat is having a whale of a time!

We all know just how important beer is at Hogmanay! Back in 1983, Bob Welch and Iain Douglas of Hawkhill Brewers gathered up their supplies to make sure they had enough to bring in the New Year.

A crowd of people pose for the camera during Hogmanay celebrations in City Square in 1993.

Hogmanay revellers queue to purchase last minute booze for their New Year celebrations at Agnews in 1976.

The crowd enjoy the Dundee 800 celebrations on the High Street in 1990, and the funfair was in full swing.

Don’t we just love to dance! These folk hurled and burled themselves around for the Dundee 800 celebrations in 1991.