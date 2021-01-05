A Trip Back in Time: Anstruther

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson's vast archives. This week, the focus is on Anstruther.

Our first image shows the launchers and crew of the RNLB The Doctors station boat on January 11 1978.

The second picture, from March 19 1931, shows waves hitting the pier in the Fife town.

The third image was taken at the town’s Dreel Tavern on July 16 1984. It shows the team that won the “ladies section” of the Broughty Ferry Raft Race.

In the fourth photo, from July 1 1982, the Queen receives posies of flowers from children at Anstruther Museum during a royal visit.

The fifth picture shows a general view of the dock at Anstruther Harbour. It was taken on an unspecified date in 1953.

Children from Buckhaven Primary are pictured with their teachers in the sixth image. They were visiting the Fife town’s North Carr light ship, the museum and other places of interest on May 28 1981.

The seventh picture, from June 4 1930, shows a view of Anstruther Harbour at low tide. The boat nearest the camera is the Cassiopea.

The eighth picture shows the Anstruther lifeboat crew returning to harbour with the crew of the Thomas L Devine on December 20 1959.

The final image, from March 9 1994, shows a group of pupils from Fintry Primary School in Dundee visiting the Scottish Fisheries Museum.