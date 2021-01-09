10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Eric Milne of Fisher and Donaldson celebrated winning three awards at the World Scotch Pie Championships. The Cupar-based company won bronze for their spinach roll and two silvers for their bridie and Scotch pie.

2. Transport Minister Keith Brown MSP and Perth & Kinross Council Leader Ian Miller visited Perth Harbour’s East Quay and studied a salt and grit mix set to be used on the roads.

3. A Curling Masters event took place at the Dewars Centre rink in Perth. The picture shows members of the McCleary team from Kinross competing.

4. Skier Ian Boswell enjoyed the fantastic conditions in winter sun at Glenshee.

5. Shoppers flooded stores on Dundee’s Murraygate despite the rise in VAT.

6.A ceremony to mark the anniversary of those who died in the Ibrox Disaster took place in Markinch. Pictured are some of those who attended including Tricia Marwick MSP (far left).

7. T.Rex drummer Bill Legend played his final musical set in the UK at an exhibition of his artwork and sketches at the Artists Gallery in Aberdeen.

8. Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association members Grant Ross, Lewis McCue and Jacob Vyse were part of a team of four hoping to break the British team marathon record time of three hours on a rowing machine in Union Square.

9. Stonehaven’s Wattie McDonald was heading off to Alaska for a 1,110 mile husky race.

10. Aberdeen fashion student Claire Anderson is pictured with a dress she made.