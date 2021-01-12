A Trip Back in Time: Kinglassie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This week, the focus is on Kinglassie.

Our first image, from March 25 1958, shows the Fife village’s Bridge Brae and the Parish Church.

The second picture shows the Lurgi Gas Plant at Westfield after it newly opened. It was taken on January 1 1961.

In the third picture, from February 25 1981, five-year-old David Young from Finmont Farm grooms his Clydesdale filly Finmont Pearl.

The fourth image shows a Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six aircraft which crash-landed on the north side of Kinglassie in February 1981.

Our fifth image, from June 23 2003, shows a group of men at the Fife Mining Archives with a model of a coal shearing engine. From left to right are John Gow, who made the model, Dan Imrie, Alan Watkins and Jimmy Crawford.

The sixth image shows the former British Gas Research Centre near the Fife village. It was taken on May 13 1992.

In the seventh picture, young riders who attended a pony camp at the Scottish Equestrian Centre at Bowhouse Farm are presented with medals. Also pictured, on the left, is Richard Johnston, centre co-ordinator for the Scottish Pony Club, and Jenny Richardson, manager of the centre at Kinglassie. It was taken on April 3 2007.

The eighth image, from April 11 2002, shows Alistair Burns with a protest placard at the Lochty Burn, which was being threatened by a recycling plant plan.

The ninth photo shows Kinglassie Pithead Baths on July 6 1950.

In the 10th picture, from July 27 2002, members of the Kingdom Baton Twirlers are shown in action at the Fife Miners Gala in King George V Park.

Our final image, from September 14 1952, is of the four-storey Blythe’s Tower. It was built by a linen merchant in 1812 to view ships as they entered the Forth, affording the opportunity to procure the best goods at port. During the Second World War, the tower was used as a lookout post by the Home Guard.