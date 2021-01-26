A Trip Back in Time: Downfield

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on the Downfield area of Dundee.
Our first image shows Downfield Community Festival in action on June 27 1992. The crowd flocked to the stalls to see what they could get their hands on.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe