10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week (1-6 Feb)

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Jenny McLauchlan of Kellas invented toxic-free necklaces that are child-friendly. She is pictured with her children – two-year-old Maisie and one-year-old Miller – and examples of the jewellery.

2. Charleston Primary School pupils visited Deep Sea World to explore life underwater. From left to right: presenter Cheryl-Ann Beattie, pupils Jacob Martin and Erin Mooney, and presenter Sam Rattray.

3. Mastrick Community Centre was the venue for the Scottish Powerlifting Masters Championships. Alex McNamara from Huntly competes. Spotters (left) Steve Cummings and Richard Ingram look on.

4. The Black Isle Farmers’ Society ran its 18th Annual Ploughing Match at Rosskill Farm, Munlochy.

5. The proposed closure of the National Centre of Excellence in Traditional Music at Plockton High School, due to Highland Council money saving measures, was in the headlines. Pictured from left are 14 year olds Kylie MacDonald and Ella Munro from Skye.

6. Cheerleaders at Portlethen Academy got ready to travel to America to compete.

7. Pictured, from left to right, are Fiona Farquharson from Hazlehead Club, Christy Welsh of Robert Gordon’s College and Emily Gray from Hazlehead Club. They had been selected for Scotland netball squads for the U19 and U17 Netball Europe Championships 2011.

8. Fife Festival of Music saw Kirkcaldy Primary Schools performing in the Adam Smith Theatre. Pictured are pupils from Dunnkier Primary School.

9. Three members of St Andrew’s First Aid from Dundee were presented with the Patron’s Award at the reopening of their national headquarters. Rachel Ogg, Charlotte Maclachlan and Frances Maclachlan worked hard to attain the criteria required for the award, the highest that St Andrew’s young members can achieve.

10. The Evening Express ran its Bride of the Year 2011 contest. It kicked off with some Scottish country dancing.