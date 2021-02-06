10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

The Royal Navy Destroyer HMS Diamond docked at Aberdeen Harbour. Adam Meggeson took a break in the ship’s sleeping quarters.

A new housing development built for Grampian and Castlehill Housing Association officially opened. Kayleigh and Damian Watson were delighted to be moving into their new home at Rona Place.

A mum-of-three who narrowly failed in a brave attempt to scale Ben Nevis was set to appear on national TV to reveal a second attempt at conquering the peak in her wheelchair. MS sufferer Sally Hyder, 48, from near Stockbridge in Edinburgh, was getting ready to be a guest on ITV’s This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willowby.

Brother and sister Shane and Marion Bane demonstrated tying the knot at an open day at Fraserburgh Sea Cadets.

Families were invited to Benholm Mill to take part in National Nestbox Week. Children were able to put together a nest box from kits with the help of horticultural supervisor Jeanette Duncan.

Pupils from Park Road Primary School took part in the Fife Festival of Music.

Students from Dundee College helped to restore the Frigate Unicorn by painting the historic ship.

Robyn Sutherland, a student horticulturist working for a year at the Cambo House estate, near Kingsbarns, helped prepare for Snowdrops by Starlight festival.

Corporal Pauline Cairns of the Close Protection Unit from Montrose got ready for a skiing competition in the French Alps.

Angus drinkers were urged to take a Frisky Not Risky approach to their behaviour around Valentine’s Day and beyond. As part of a campaign being supported by Focus on Alcohol Angus and the Angus Community Health Partnership, and backed widely by the Best Bar None Angus scheme, the Ogilvy Bar in Kirriemuir and Carnoustie’s 19th Hole set the scene for what local publicans hoped would be an enjoyable and trouble-free weekend of romance for patrons. From left: Hazel Donald of Angus Community Health Partnership, Eileen McArthur, and Ogilvy Arms publican Graham Douglas.