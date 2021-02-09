Trip back in time: Broughty Ferry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Broughty Ferry.

Families and children enjoy the sunshine on Broughty Ferry beach in this picture which was taken in July 1962.

Marks, set, go! Children line up for a racing start at the Castle Green bubble car track in Broughty Ferry in June 1975. The track was hugely popular for decades.

Can you spot anyone in this photograph from July 1968? Children ride the ponies along Broughty Ferry beach. I wonder when pony rides stopped?

A picture to get rail buffs misty-eyed as a shopper alights from the Arbroath-bound train sat at the platform in Broughty Ferry Station in October 1975.

There’s a long bus queue in Broughty Ferry after a day at the beach in 1972. Check out some of the fashions on show as they get ready to head back home.

Children play on the new igloo climbing frame on Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, in July 1960. A head for heights was clearly a requirement!

Some of the crowd at Broughty Ferry Gala week in this image from 1999.

Finally, yachts of all shapes and sizes, 112 in all, took part in the Lawson Cup on the River Tay at Broughty Ferry in June 1973.