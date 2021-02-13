10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Children at the Bear Club Nursery in Dundee all wore yellow, planted daffodils and ate yellow foods in aid of the Great Daffodil Appeal.

2. Pilots and crew at HMS Gannet near Prestwick who fly the Royal Navy Sea King helicopters posed for pictures. From left to right: Lt Commander Roger Stringer, Lt Alex Stevenson, Sgt Lee Haggerty and Lt Commander Debdash Bhattacharya.

3. Dundee FC fan Drew Wighton proudly wore the last ‘Deefiance’ DFC scarf to be sold from the club shop at Dens Park. Drew is pictured with Alan Christison, Dundee Direct shop manager.

4. The Primary Schools Cross Country Championships took place at Perth Racecourse in Scone. Look at these lads go!

5. Edinburgh student Kate Middleton had her Facebook page closed down when administrators thought she was trying to impersonate the royal Kate Middleton.

6. One of the activities on offer during Kenmore Winter Week at the Loch Tay Crannog was a “Living in the Iron Age” experience.

7. The Scottish Indoor Championships for Physically Disabled Archers took place at Cluny Clays near Kirkcaldy. David Cowieson, from Dairsie, prepares to fire.

8. Gordon Schools pupil Kierin Clarke received an appreciation award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of his fundraising work. He helped organise everything from a heritage exhibition to cooking cakes. Pictured is Kierin (right) with fellow organisers Kirsty Webster (left) and Charlie Harrison (centre).

9. Kathleen and Gary Campbell of the Nessie Fan club hung out on the shores of Loch Ness as the club celebrated its 15th birthday.

10. Grampian Police officer, PC Fiona Duncan, was selected to represent Great Britian for the para-cycling world champions in Italy.