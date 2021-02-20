10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Prince William and his then fiancée Kate Middleton visited St Andrews University.

Children got involved in a workshop from Moving Sounds in Letham Village Hall in Fife. Pictured in front is six-year-old Aliyyah Van Koten and behind her is Ed Wade-Martins from Moving Sounds, alongside the other children. They were making two similar landscapes for set design for a short performance to their parents. One landscape represented a polluted world and the other represented a clean living Utopia.

Susan Wright of Guardbridge lost a diamond from her ring and with the help of the Sunday Post managed to get her insurance company to replace it.

Grandmother Linda Strachan of Broughty Ferry, featured in a story about “young grans”. Here she is with her grandchildren, Josh, Bobbie and Rhys Westgarth.

Fairview School in Perth held a disability sports day at the town’s Bell’s Sports Centre.

Volunteers helped out at Angus Riding for the Disabled Association at South Bottymyre.

Iain Russell, a pupil at Dunfermline High School, picked up several national fencing trophies and titles.

An oak tree sapling was planted at Cavell Gardens in Inverness to commemorate John MacLennan who died in the Battle of the Somme in 1918. The picture shows six-year-old Finlay MacLennan with his grandfather planting the tree in memory of Stewart’s grandfather John.

The Granite City Agility Dog Club made it to the knockout stage at Crufts. Pictured are members of the team – Marguerite Fleming with her dog Molly and Jan Guyan with her dog Bobby.

Dr Paul Broadhurst, a consultant cardiologist at ARI, went to Bolivia with Project Pacer – a charity that fit pace makers.