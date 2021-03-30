Trip back in Time: Photographic memories of Stobswell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on the Stobswell area of Dundee.

Our first image is of crossing patroller William Joss in 1969. Mr Joss was there to help pupils across the road at the Albert Street/Stobswell junction.

This reminds us of the Halt sign from the Great Escape! Our second image is of the Stobswell crossing back in 1957. Do you remember the sign?

Dura Street was a bustling thoroughfare of shops back in 1967 and Morgan Academy can be seen in the background.

Policewoman Frances Fleming explaining the road sign quiz to the pupils of Stobswell Boys’ School, when they visited the civic responsibility exhibition organised by Dundee City Police in their hall at Lochee Road in 1968. Maybe she was pointing out the Halt sign?

We really like this general view of Stobswell in June 1970. Very peaceful!

Our final picture is a more up-to-date aerial view of Stobswell which was taken just two years before the Morgan Academy fire of 2001.

