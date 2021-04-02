Photographic memories of Easter celebrations in Dundee through the decades

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Easter Weekend in Dundee would usually bring traffic chaos and crowded parks filled with children rolling their eggs.

Once again this year, despite the first easing of lockdown rules, it does not look as if the slopes of Camperdown Park will be dotted with thousands of people.

Carnival rides, arts and crafts, face painting and the obligatory egg hunt would usually be on offer and let’s hope next year we will see these scenes again.

Join us as we go on a trip down memory lane and open DC Thomson’s extensive vaults to look back at how we have celebrated Easter through the decades.

This group of youngsters went home happy from Camperdown Park in 1988 after winning prizes in the Easter competitions. Check out the Easter bonnets! Back row, Vicky Lee Mills, Louise Grant, Mairi Donaldson, Andrea Dempster, Clare McGill and Karen Reid. Front, Shona Swanson, Abbe Shedden, Kelly Archibald, Wayne Walker and Neil Thomson.

Easter Sunday crowds flock to Den of Mains in Dundee in this fantastic old photograph from 1948. Good luck if you got lost!

Joanna Procter and Jenna Mungall share a chocolate Easter egg at Camperdown Park in 1992.

It’s a Puppet! A large group of children watch a puppet show taking place in Camperdown Park on Easter Sunday back in another snap from 1990.

Remember Care Bears? Two young girls join in the fun with a furry friend at Camperdown Park in 1991.

Dog shows were all the rage on Easter Sunday back in the day. Our picture from 1984 shows a dog going through its paces at an obstacle course at the Dundee Alsatian Club display at Camperdown Park.

Remember John Menzies? The Dundee Murraygate store was a big favourite with customers in its heyday. This picture from 1987 shows four-year-old Alison Adam looking at the Easter Eggs and who can blame her?