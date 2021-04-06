Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Alyth

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on the Alyth area of Perthshire.

Our first image is an undated picture of the bridge over the Alyth Burn. Things look rather calm but maybe you can identify the year?

Our next photo shows a mechanical berry picker getting to work at Peter Marshall and Co’s farm at Muirton, Alyth. The image was taken in July 1990 at the height of the berry picking season.

A general shot of the parade of the champions in the cattle section at Alyth Show in 1979.

Here is a general view of the town of Alyth and its surrounding area. The picture was taken in 1953.

We love the facial hair in this vintage shot of Alyth United from 1974. The team were Midlands Second Division Champions. Back (left to right) A Graigie, J. Jamieson, B. Donnet, M. McMahon, R. Kenneth, B. Young, J. Smith. Front – A. Duncan, J. Nicoll, N. Gallazzi, D. Smith, W. Smith.

Finally, here’s a right royal occasion back in 1955. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are pictured entering a car at Alyth Church in front of a large crowd.