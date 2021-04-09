The Terror: Fife doctor Harry Goodsir’s brother was first to find Beechey Island graves

The brother of Fife doctor Harry Goodsir made the discovery which gave the first clue to the fate of the crew of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror.
Robert Anstruther Goodsir’s eyewitness account then drifted into obscurity after being written in a newspaper in Australia in 1880 under the pseudonym ‘An Arctic Man of Two Voyages’.
Robert was seen as a minor part in the story…until now.
