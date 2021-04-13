Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Charleston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on the Charleston area of Dundee.

Our first image shows off the thrills and spills during one of the races at the BMX race meeting at the Charleston Track in November 1984. The event was organised by Nicholson’s Cycles. Did you ever ride your BMX at the track back in the day?

The face painting stall run by Friends in Need proved very popular at the Charleston Gala in Dundee in June 1985. Our picture shows Kay Rait and Gordon Sharp with some of the children.

Our third image is of the Brownhill Road shops in 1982.

Were you one of the residents from the Charleston area who enjoyed a cheese and wine party at the neighbourhood centre back in September 1989?

This is a fantastic image of a steam train passing Charleston back in March 1963.

The Brownhill Road shops are back in the gaze of the camera lens from this picture in January 1959. Some terrific vehicles from the time are parked up outside and it looks like the local children were also keen to get in on the act!