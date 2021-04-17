10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our new weekly series, Louise Gowans and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

The children at Busy Bee Nursery in Newport were preparing for a Royal Wedding of their own as they took inspiration from the nuptuials of Prince William and Kate Middleton to host their own ceremony on the 29th of April. Charlie Rae and Stuart Monks took on the royal roles and are seen in the nursery garden with the rest of their ‘wedding party’.

Protestors to the Druim Ba windfarm above Kitlarlity and Abriachan in the Scottish Highlands flew a large orange gas filled blimp to a height of 500 feet to show the scale of the proposed development. At 500 feet the blimp is still some way lower than the proposed turbines. Protestor Shauna Jennens of Foxhole can be seen below as the blimp was raised.

Plans were rejected in 2011 and were once again voted against in 2018.

Workers on Perth High Street took time out of their lunch break to have a pre semi final kick about outside Campus Sports. The picture shows left to right, Andrew Whytock (Campus Sports), Michael Boyes, Mark Auld, James McCaffrey and Juleigh Malcolm (Campus Sports).

Unfortunately it wouldn’t be a happy ending for the St Johnstone side as they went on to be defeated by Motherwell 3-0.

Five-year-old Jennifer Booth of Pitmedden was born with only two working heart chambers instead of the usualy four and had undergone seven operations in her short life the first when she was only 12 days old. After doing well following her latest operation mum Vikki Carpenter organised a local fundraiser and Aberdeen area support group for the Scottish Association for Children with Heart Disorders.



Frames Gallery worker Caroline Earl celebrates a new exhibition displaying a piece created by Duncan of Jordanstone graduate Helen Glassford.

While locals haven’t been able to enjoy the fairground festivities of the Links Market for the past two years here three youngsters were enjoying the attractions at the Kirkcaldy Esplanade 10 years ago.

The Links Market officially opened for 2011 with two-year-old Connor Moyles, four-year-old Lucas Sim and three-year-old Alfie Sim enjoying one of the many rides on offer.

The Tayberry Gallery on Perth’s Princes St was reopened after being taken over by Duncan of Jordanstone graduate, Sarah Spalding. Sarah is seen with some of the intricate geometric jewellery that she designed.

Travelling further afield for this image, shrimp farmer Diane Wilson from Texas can be seen here covering herself in oil as she tried to gain access to the BP AGM in London.

BP faced anger from protesters from across the world as it held its annual general meeting just days ahead of the first anniversary of the Gulf of Mexico disaster.

Aberdeen biologlist Dr Alan Bowman was included in Esquire magazine in April 2011 thanks to his research and findings into trying to protect the endangered honey bee.

The researcher and senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen’s pioneering work helped him to be named one of the world’s most influential men by the magazine alongside Prince Charles.

Broughty Ferry was enjoying a busy week with lots of extra visitors thanks to the sunshine and warm weather the city was recieving in 2011.

Enjoying a splash in the sea and the sand between their toes here are front left to right, Terri Walsh, Dylin Rattray, Cody Myles, Sarah McDonald and Laura Collins. Back, Tom Taylor and Michael Myles.