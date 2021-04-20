Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Dundee Law

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Dundee Law.

Our first image features the Law Tunnel in 1954. Opened in 1831 as part of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway, it was a feature of the city’s landscape for 150 years.

Our second image shows a crowd of revellers which gathered on Dundee Law in February 1960 to watch a bonfire which was lit to mark the birth of Prince Andrew.

A close up image of the inscription on the war memorial at the top of Dundee Law which is dedicated to the men who died in World War Two. This picture was taken back in September 1950.

Our fourth image is a view of the steps leading up to the top of Dundee Law. This was taken in August 1949.

What a fantastic picture looking out across the city back in September 1959. A pair of men and a group of children sit at the top of Dundee Law to take in the sights.

Our final image shows a landslide which happened at the entrance to the Law Tunnel in March 1982. After the two main entrances were blocked up, housing was built over the Law Tunnel. It is checked inside every three years, with an over-ground visual inspection annually.