Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
Scotland v England – Celebrating One of the World’s Oldest Fixtures

May 1 2021, 11.59pm Updated: May 2 2021, 6.32pm
© Supplied by DCT MediaJimmy 'Jinky' Johnstone
Jimmy 'Jinky' Johnstone keeping the ball against England in 1971. Managed by Bobby Brown, Scotland's line-up that day also included John Greig, Billy Bremner and Bobby Moncur. It was a match of tough tackles that Scotland lost 3-1, seeing the team finish bottom of that year’s Home Internationals table with one point from the three games.

Celebrating one of the world’s oldest sporting fixtures, here are just a few memories from the Black and White Era, starting all the way back in 1948…

© Supplied by DCT Media
In 1948, a crowd over 135,000 saw Scotland lose 0-2 with goals from Preston North End’s Tom Finney and Stan Mortensen.

Whilst based at RAF Lossiemouth, Stan Mortensen made a handful of appearances for Aberdeen during World War II.

In 1953, he would score a hattrick in the 1953 ‘Matthews’ FA Cup final. To this day, he is the only player to achieve this feat.

© Supplied by DCT Media
April 5, 1952. Notable names playing that day included Rangers forward, Willie Woodburn and future World Cup Winning England Manager, Alf Ramsey.

Hibs stalwart, Lawrie Reilly scored the only Scotland goal of the match.

A skilled finisher, Reilly is the fourth-highest Scotland goalscorer of all time.

John White had the distinction of playing against England on three occasions – and ended up on the winning side every time.

John White effort v England’s Gordon Banks. © Supplied by DCT Media
John White effort v England’s Gordon Banks.

Here he’s seen beating Gordon Banks at Hampden in 1964, only for the ball to come back off the post.

Alan Gilzean goal v England. © Supplied by DCT Media
Alan Gilzean goal v England.

Alan Gilzean got the winner that day, and it was White’s penultimate cap before he was tragically killed by lightning.

Joe Jordan © Supplied by DCT Media
Joe Jordan scored 11 times in his 52 Scotland outings, but this is the only one against England.

It came at Hampden in May, 1974, and some put it down as a Mike Pejic (No. 3) own goal, as he made a valiant attempt to keep it out.

But you try telling Joe!

© Supplied by DCT Media
A year after Jim Baxter’s virtuoso performance at Wembley in 1963, the SFA believed they could have sold 500,000 tickets for the next meeting with the Auld Enemy.

A strict limit on tickets means “just” 134,000 are sold, and heavy rain sees the crowd reduced to 133, 245.

The fans enjoy a Scotland victory with Alan Gilzean scoring the only goal 12 minutes from time.

Enjoy the book

We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era is available to pre-order at the DC Thomson Shop.

Click here for more information.

