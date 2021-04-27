Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Camperdown Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Our first image shows six-year-old pirate Amy Reilly of Quarryside, Lochee, at the Camperdown play park in 2010.

Marks, set, go! This group of youngsters ride the kiddie cars in 1983. Sadly the kiddie cars are no longer there although the track still remains there today.

These children are having fun on the bouncy castle monkey at Camperdown Park in 1985. I wonder if anyone in the picture can remember posing for the camera?

Social distancing? Not in this image from April 1971 where a large crowd have gathered. There looks to be a stage on the right hand side of the image. Can anyone remember what was happening?

Spectators look on at the sailing boats in Camperdown Park in 1989.

Our final picture shows children queuing up to ride donkeys at Camperdown Park in 1977. They appear to have been hugely popular among the youngsters.