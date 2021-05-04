Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Kirkcaldy.

During the 1970s, chat show king Michael Parkinson interviewed famous names including Orson Welles, John Wayne, Billy Connolly and Muhammad Ali. He also found time in June 1978 to open the Central and East Fife Co-op store in Kirkcaldy.

A big crowd queue up outside the entrance to Stark’s Park in March 1956 to watch a Scottish Cup match between Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle. The supporters went home happy as the home side won 2-1.

The tower block at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy was completed in 1967.

If you grew up in Kirkcaldy you’ll know that the Beveridge Park Pram Race was one of the year’s social highlights. Our picture shows a scene from the race in 1982.

Pot-bellied Fifer Jocky Wilson became the king of the darts world in 1982. He was also a huge ice hockey fan and attended Fife Flyers games at Kirkcaldy Ice Rink. He was pictured on the ice in 1984 after sponsoring winger Chic Cotterell for the season.

We finish with an image of Kirkcaldy High Street which was taken in March 1939.