Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Perth Road

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on the Perth Road in Dundee.
By Graeme Strachan
May 25 2021, 11.45am Updated: May 26 2021, 12.46pm
© DCT MediaA view of the Sinderins Perth Road Dundee
This week's Trip back in time looks at images from the past of the Perth Road in Dundee.

Our first image shows the view up Ryehill Lane at the junction with Perth Road in January 1931. Little has changed in the architecture of the Perth Road over the decades.

a view of Ryehill Lane from Perth Road from 1931

 

Our second image from 1972 is of the legendary Dundee barmaid Isobel Mennie who was getting ready to retire from the Speedwell Bar. Generations of students, rugby players, footballers and locals have used the pub as a meeting place over the decades. The pub has always and will always be known as Mennie’s.

Legendary Dundee barmaid Isobel Mennie pouring a pint in 1972 in Speedwell Bar, Perth Road

 

Up next is a picture taken in 1947 of the Queen’s College campus which is now part of the University of Dundee following its independence from St Andrews in 1967.

a view of the Queen's College campus from Perth Road in 1947

 

Our fourth image is a familiar view looking along Perth Road to the junction with the Blackness Library in 1978. Do you remember the two red phone boxes on the corner?

A view of Blackness Library at the junction with Perth Road from 1978

 

Our fifth image is an aerial view from 1957 taking in Blackness Avenue, St John’s Cross Church, Windsor Street and Perth Road.

An aerial view from 1957 showing Blackness Avenue, St John's Cross Church, Windsor Street, Perth Road and the River Tay

 

Our final image is Ninewells Garage on Perth Road which was taken in 1986.

Ninewells Garage on Perth with two recovery trucks in 1986

