10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

The people of Ellon had no need to worry with this young firefighter around. Four-year-old Aiden Cobban was have a great time at the Ellon Fire Station Open day 10 years ago. I wonder if he now wants to be a fireman when he grows up?

A military drum was returned to one of Scotland’s most famous regiments after it was hidden in the heat of battle during the retreat to Dunkirk in World War Two. Madame Pascale Osson presented the drum to Leftenant General Sir Peter Graham who was the last Colonel of the Gordon Highlanders and also the first chairman of the Gordon Highlander Museum.

A very cheery looking Sandy Barbour from Dyce was showing off his Austin 10 Litchfield 11HP at the Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally at Milton of Crathes near Banorchy in 2011.

The Scottish SPCA saw the number of young birds being cared for at its Fife Rescue Centre tripled in a week after storms in the area. The charity’s centre was looking after over 300 young birds following the high winds.

Scottish SPCA Wildlife Rescue Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, “Almost all of the birds that have come into our care this week were blown out of their nests.

“The strong winds came at a really bad time of year as many fledglings have just hatched in nests at the top of trees.

“These were really severe weather conditions and in some cases the fledglings had been blown far from their nest or had suffered injuries.”

Grampian Fire and Rescue Service were hosting a training weekend for the UK – International Search and Rescue Dog Teams in 2011. The aim of the weekend was to give varied training for the dogs and handlers, with locations at Mugiemoss and GFRS’s Development Centre at Portlethen, consisting of simulated building collapses and open area searches.

The handlers and dogs pictured left to right: Simon Comley with Reuben, Jim Gilbert with Freddie and Alfie, Graham Currie with Kirby, Steve Buckley with Bryn and Chris Pritchard with Abby and Maya.



Young members of the Brothock Shotokan Karate Club were demonstrating their martial arts skills to visitors during the annual Glamis May Fayre which was held at Kirk Wynd in the village on a very sunny weekend.

A K Bell Library in Perth was gearing up to host the Pocket of Perthshire event which celebrated the local area. Pictured is joint organiser and folk singer/songwriter Anne Pack.

Gordon Simpson was ready for the chop at Dundee’s Ladywell Tavern as he took part in a sponsored beard shave to raise money for ‘Help For Heroes’. Hairdresser Maureen Horne, left, would be doing the honours which pub owner Kathie Berg and customers Kenny Berg, back left, and Ryan Barrie there for moral support.

Twin brothers Derek, left, and Andy Cumming were preparing to start their kayak in aid of a prostate cancer charity which would see them travel from Killin to Broughty Ferry totalling 110 miles. The brothers were seen off by their kids Ryan, 12, Eve, nine, Aidan, eight and Adam, six.

Princess Anne was pictured at the official opening of the Carlogie House Conference and Respite Facility in Carnoustie. The Princess Royal is seen being being introduced to carers and people from the local community who have supported and funded the project.