Trip back in time: Did you go berry picking in the summer?

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on berry picking which shaped the school holidays of thousands of youngsters who headed for the fields across Tayside and Fife to pick strawberries and raspberries and earn a pound or two.

Many people will remember boarding the early morning berry bus. They were long hard days and our first image shows two women picking blackcurrants at Ballindean Farm, Inchture, in August 1955.

Long hours in the field would be rewarded with some pocket money. These berry pickers weigh in at the edge of the field at The Croft in Rait in 1957.

At the end of the day your hands were stained red with the juice of the berries. Our third image shows a large group of pickers enjoying the day at East Denside, Wellbank, in July 1984.

Our fourth image shows three young boys going through the bushes looking for berries that are ripe for picking in August 1963. A day at the berries was, for many, a day out with pals.

The big moment – weighing the fruit you have picked, like these pickers in Inchture in 1975, to see how much money you have earned, was nail-biting stuff.

Our final image shows May Dorian, Wendy Norrie and Andrew Dorian with a bucket full of berries at Inchture in July 1992.