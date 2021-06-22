Trip back in time: Aerial photographs of Perth through the decades

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on aerial photographs of Perth through the decades.

Our first photograph is from May 4 1962 and shows an aerial view of Perth with Muirton Park in the centre of the shot. The previous Saturday Dundee FC won their first-ever league championship at the ground when they defeated St Johnstone 3-0.

An aerial view of the River Tay in this undated shot from our archives.

Our third image is from August 1959 and shows an aerial view of Perth taken above South Inch facing north. The Perth Show is in the foreground with the rail bridge in the background.

A photo from September 1983 of the Riverside Housing Development in Perth which was situated on the main road between the two bridges. The picture was taken above Potterhill Gardens, facing west. West Bridge Street and Smeaton’s Bridge above the Tay are in the centre of the shot.

Up next is a photo from November 1965 which was taken above the Muirton Bank area.

A modern image showing Perth Academy in 1995. The school moved to its present site at Viewlands in 1932, construction on the building having begun in 1930.

Our final image is an aerial view of Perth Harbour looking north west in May 1988.