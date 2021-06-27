Rain and shine: Fun at Dundee Boys’ Brigade camps in years gone by

A summer camp has been a staple activity of the Boys’ Brigade since it was founded in 1883, and one enjoyed by generations of Dundee boys during the school holidays.

In the late 19th Century, at a time when camping was rarely done outside the military, the boys’ uniformed youth organisation pioneered camping for leisure.

Sir William Alexander Smith established the Boys’ Brigade to bring structure and discipline to boys through classes, gymnastics, Bible study and drill.

For many boys in the early 20th Century, the summer camp would be their only summer holiday and would often be a rare opportunity for city children to experience life in the countryside.

And it was always something to look forward to at the end of the term when the formalities of the annual display were over.

Covid-19 has put a stop to BB camps for now, but we’ve opened our archives to look back at some of the fun and games in Tayside in years gone by.

The 18th Company (St Peter’s UF Church) of the Dundee Boys’ Brigade make for a smart line-up at their camp in Inverquharity in 1929.

But reports from Dundee Boys’ Brigade Battalion camps have featured in the Courier since much earlier, dating back to the late 1890s.

The articles detailed the fun and games had by all, as well as the more humorous incidents like tents collapsing on their unfortunate occupants during poor weather.

One battalion camp in 1908 saw no fewer than 200 officers and boys head to Dairsie under the command of captain Barry of the 20th Dundee Company.

As well as the activities and japes, inspection is an important part of camp life.

Captain D Donald carries out the kit inspection at a Dundee Battalion camp at Alyth in 1932.

But once the formalities were over, the boys made a splash in the homemade bathing tank, built especially for the camp.

Ready for an inspection, the uniformed boys are looking smart in their pillbox hats, blazers, white haversacks and of course the brass belts which would have been polished to perfection.

Not a hair was out of place as Lieutenant General Sir James AH Gemmell cast an eye over the Dundee lads’ efforts at Baxter Park in 1949.

This group of young Dundee lads were a cheerful bunch during their company’s summer camp in June 1968, despite the lack of warm weather.

Woolly jumpers were required because, as is often the way during canvas camps, the sunshine proved elusive.

And when it comes to camping, everyone mucks in with the tasks, whether its camp maintenance or camp cooking.

At the same 1968 camp, these Dundee youngsters make sure the tent pegs are firmly in the ground and the guy ropes are taut.

These smiling faces belonged to the boys from the 45th Company of Dundee Boys’ Brigade.

The group were enjoying a canvas camp at Balwyllo Farm, Bridge of Dun, near Montrose in July 1977.

These young boys tackled an assault course during the Dundee Battalion’s 100th anniversary celebrations at Caird Park in 1991.

The two-day event featured drill and displays, as well as sporting contests with the 42nd Dundee Company taking home the Centenary Cup for their efforts.

See more like this