10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, John Post and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

It was celebrations in Aberdeen 10 years ago as the city commemorated Armed Forces Day with a magnificent parade down Union Street. Two of those celebrated wereBurma Star veterans George Fraser and George Fulton who can be seen waving at the crowds below.

Prior to the University of Dundee Graduation Ceremony two of 2011’s Honorary Graduates James Murray, left, and John Byrne had a chatter in the City Chambers.

It was a whole day of Eco Activities at Whitfield Primary with every class in the school getting involved and various organisations such as Red Squirrel Man, Rangers and Waste management representatives being invited too. Primary 3/4 pupil Nycole Forbes checks the painted lady butterflies before release.

While I may not know much about cattle this cow named PuseyGalore seems like a very deserving winner after they were named Commercial Champion at the Highland Show in June 2011. The cow came from Messrs Bett & Malone, Castleton Farm in Airth,

Stirling.

Two apprentices at the Training Group in Arbroath won awards at the National Craft Competition for Engineering Apprentices. Grant Mitchell took first place at the awards ceremony with fellow student Grant Forsyth coming in second.

We have already featured Aberdeen’s Armed Forces Day celebration however it was all happening even further north too as the annual parade in Lossiemouth saw the RAF display team, The Red Arrows perform over the East Sands creating this stunning flash of colour in the skies above.

The sixth annual Swamp Soccer World Cup was underway in Edinburgh as 50 teams from over 13 countries braved the mud to take part in the competition in Niddrie. Here competitor Mitchell Williams tries to at least remove some of the mud encapsulating his body so that he can still see.

A Scotsman and and Englishman take part in a milk drinking contest… sounds like the start of a bad joke however Scotland’s Gregor Edmunds, highland games champion and England’s strongest man Eddie Hallas did just that. Gregor won the head to head battle to see who could drink 500ml of milk in the fastest time at the Royal Highland show after downing the milk in 5.6 seconds, eclipsing Eddie Hall’s 6.68 seconds to take the ‘fastest milkman in Scotland’ title.

Hoping for the bullseye 10 years ago was young darts players Bradley Weston, Louise Duncan and Emily Davidson. The trio were getting prepared as they would soon make up the team representing Scotland at the European Youth Darts Championship which was being held at the Treetops in Aberdeen in July.

And last but certainly not least these three cuties from the Forres Gymnastics Club were rehearsing their performance of “Wishing We Were Fairies” at Forres Academy. Pictured from left are Kelsey Martin, Faith Fores and Zoe Richards.