Photographic memories of Castle Green in Broughty Ferry

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Castle Green in Broughty Ferry through the decades.

Castle Green play park next to Broughty Castle has kept generations of children entertained with a crazy golf course and electric cars. Our first image is from 1972 and shows youngsters enjoying the summer with a race to the finish line!

Crazy golf from June 1978 where clearly the sun was shining given the lack of attire on show from some of those on the putting greens!

These youngsters are enjoying a splashing good time in the paddling pool in this image which was taken in July 1983.

Wellie hurling is the sport being played in this picture from July 1982 at the Broughty Ferry Round Table Fete which was held in Castle Green.

The glory days of the paddling pool at Castle Green are there for all to see in this image from July 1976.

Up next we see some of the youngsters tackling the army assault course at Castle Green as part of Broughty Ferry Gala Week in July 1991.

Finally we show the queue for the electric cars in July 1991 and check out those Scotland home and away tops!