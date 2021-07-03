Reliving the glory days of Dundee’s Dick McTaggart Centre

Opening in the early 80s, the Dick McTaggart Centre was the go-to place for locals interested in a game of fives with their pals or for sporting tournaments.

It was the perfect way to celebrate one of Dundee’s sporting legends, Dick McTaggart.

The boxer famously won 610 out of 634 amateur contests and remains the only Scottish boxer to win Olympic gold to date cementing his place as one of the finest amateur boxers Britain has ever produced.

By the late 90s though the venue was becoming increasingly tired and run down but following a near £2 million Dundee City Council project, the former general sports facility was completely transformed into a new regional gymnastics training centre.

It was decided to keep Dick McTaggart’s name above the door to honour one of the city’s greatest athletes.

Join us as we dive back in time to show off images from our archives that capture the heyday of the centre.

Work starts on Kirkton’s Dick McTaggart Sports Centre in April 1983 as the framework for the iconic arch shaped sports hall was under construction by Swedish firm Volhall Ltd.

The crowd looked tense here in December 1986 as they watch a hockey tournament that was under way at the centre. It seems like either it was a pretty dull game or these are the fans of the losing side.

Scottish Discus coach Des Mardle was on hand to give these local teens a helping hand here in March 1984. I know this article is about the centre however that Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice-esque hairdo is all I can focus on in the front row.

It was all action during this doubles game taking place in a table tennis tournament held at the centre in October 1989. In true late 80s/early 90s fashion these guys loved short shorts even if it was a freezing cold Dundee night outside.

Some Dundee youngsters are pictured here getting expert advice from Arthur MacGuire. The coaching was arranged by Dundee District Sports Council and Tayside Regional Basketball Association in October 1983 and is an example of just some of the fun stuff arranged for local young ones at the centre.

Primary six and seven pupils are seen attending hockey training in the brand new Dick McTaggart Sports Centre in September 1983. Some of the children are seen here with Midland Group coaches.

While most will think back on the centre remembering hockey and five a side, or the outdoor pitches which opened in the 90s, it is very apparent that table tennis was of massive popularity in the city.

Here the whole sports hall is filled with players in October 1990.

Then Lord Provost Tom Mitchell helps to open the new outdoor pitches at the centre in April 1992. Local children, councillors and officials are seen here helping the provost with the celebrations.

In September 2010 the closure of the Dick McTaggart Sports Centre was announced and for the scores of Dundonians who had frequented he facilities and for those who still did it was a heart breaking decision.

Here some of the roller hockey enthusiasts were protesting the closure outside the centre.

While it was a loss for the many sports fans in the city after a £2 million refurbishment the centre was reopened as a specialist gymnastic centre with gymnasts both young and old now having a blast in the facilities.

Below are just some of the happy kids enjoying gymnastic and trampolining classes within the centre in 2019.