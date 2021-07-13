Trip back in time: Photographic memories of Newport in Fife

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Newport.

This image is from the unveiling of the Newport War Memorial on September 2 1922 by Sir Ralph Anstruther, Lord Lieutenant of Fife. Designed by Sir Robert Lorimer, the memorial holds the names of 84 men from Newport, Wormit and Forgan.

An aerial view taken from above Newport in April 1956. The image has been taken looking south from roughly the point where the Tay Road Bridge now starts. The pier and ferry terminal can be seen. The Tay Ferries would transport passengers back and forth across the water before the Tay Road Bridge was opened in August 1966.

A storm caused damage to the tennis courts at Newport in October 1959. Things don’t look too great and the destruction is being looked over by an official.

This picture from June 1964 shows work under way to build the road link between Dundee and Fife. Progress can be seen at the landfill of the bridge from Newport.

The gap was closed on February 15 1965 when Lord Provost Maurice McManus of Dundee met Provost William Smith of Newport at the link up. The landmark was signified by the meeting between Dundee and Fife representatives in the centre of the last portion of the bridge to be lowered into position. An expectant crowd lined the Newport-Tayport road to watch the link-up. Provost Smith said the day marked an important step towards the fulfilment of a dream which had obsessed the people of Tayside for over 40 years.

Our final photograph shows a view of a quiet Newport High Street during the day, with cars parked all the way down the side of the road. The picture was taken in April 1982 and not much has changed over the years.