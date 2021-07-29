Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
10 Scottish Football Books Looking Back at a Different Era

By DC Thomson Shop
July 29 2021, 9.16am Updated: July 29 2021, 10.50am
Explore different aspects of Scottish Football with our selection of titles.
Put watching the transfer drama unfold briefly to one side this summer with our excellent selection of Scottish football books.

Exploring different clubs, managers, fan moments, and matches etched into history, we start closer to home with a forgotten Dundee FC legend…

Fantastic Result! Save 15%* on these titles using code DCSPORT at checkout.

1. David Halliday – Legend

David Halliday during his playing days.
Read about David Halliday, one of only two men to be the outright top scorer in both the Scottish and English top divisions.

A prolific Forward, Halliday played for Sunderland and Dundee FC.

To this day, Halliday is the fastest man to score 100 top-flight goals in England (after only 101 games).

Going on to be a manager, Halliday had spells at Aberdeen and Leicester. Enjoying success at both clubs, the Dumfries man built teams whose achievements are remembered to this day.

Click for more info

2. Jim McLean – Dundee United Legend

Two Scottish legends side by side – Jim McLean and Archie Gemmill in 1979.
Explore the legend of Jim McLean, Dundee United’s most successful manager.

A Scottish football icon, hear about McLean from fans, former players, colleagues, and his family on a nostalgic journey covering one of the most successful periods in Dundee United history.

Dundee United players celebrate their victory over Rapid Wien (1984).
Archie Macpherson, Chick Young, Maurice Malpas, Lorraine Kelly, and Ray McKinnon discuss their memories of McLean and favourite United moments along the way.

Click for more info

3. Rangers – In the Black & White Era

Eric Caldow
Charting one of the world’s most successful clubs during the Black & White era, this is Rangers, as you have never seen before.

Complimented by wonderful photos lifted from the archive, famous players, matches, and memorable tales from the past all await.

Jim Baxter, 1964.
From Willie Woodburn to Greig, Cooper, Baxter, and beyond, famous Rangers men that helped shape one of the world’s most famous clubs all make an appearance.

Click for more info

4. Celtic – In the Black & White Era

Lisbon Lion Captain, Billy McNeill.
Discover Celtic heroes from the past from throughout the Black and White era.

Using photos lain hidden in the archives. Steve Finan explores decades of the club’s history.

Wonderful match day photos, behind-the-scenes snaps, and more are all included throughout.

Wonderful photograph taken at an Old Firm game in 1957.

Highlights include Jinky during his welding days, Tommy Gemmell in the great outdoors, and a young Kenny Dalglish packing his suitcase.

Further highlights include The Lisbon Lions triumph, Gil Heron’s debut for Celtic, and the Leeds United European tie of 1970.

Click for more info

5. It’s A Team Game – In the Black & White Era

Dunfermline Athletic FC team in 1973.

Unsung heroes, great and not-so-good players, It’s A Team Game is stuffed with line-ups from the black and white era.

Accompanied by photographs, travel back to a different time for Scottish football when it was muddier, harder and for many, and better.

Featured are the teams you remember, the teams you watched, and still discuss to this day.

Click for more info

6. Lifted Over The Turnstiles – In The Black & White Era

Station Park in 1958, home of Forfar Athletic.

Incredible photos lie at the heart of Lifted Over The Turnstiles – a tribute to Scotland’s football grounds around the country.

A collection of photographs and anecdotes starting in the early 20th century capture the essence of football clubs around the country when going to watch a game was a slightly different experience.

Bringing the book to life, Steve Finan trawled through hundreds of film negatives shot by newspaper photographers venturing off around the country decades ago.

A wonderful bit of football nostalgia, revisit old grounds and observe subtle and not subtle changes to your favourite ground through the years.

Click for more info

7. The Red Army – Celebrating Dons Fans

Aberdeen supporters in 1995.

A football book with a difference, The Red Army focusses on the fans, dribbling in style through decades of club history.

This is a record of the Red Army experience. Dons fans have been used to jaunts around Europe, seeing their team lift trophies, serving up some spectacular moments treasured forever along the way.

Click for more info

8. The Bird and the Feather

1990 World Cup Hero Claudio Caniggia (The Bird) joined Dundee in October 2000.

In 2000, 1990 World Cup hero, Claudio Caniggia (The Bird) signed for Dundee FC.

Another star, Champions League winner Fabrizio Ravanelli (The White Feather) joined Dundee in 2003.

Exploring their respective spells at the club, this is the story of a rollercoaster journey still discussed to this day.

Champions League winner, Fabrizio Ravanelli (The White Feather) joined the Dens Park club in 2003. During his short stint at the club, he scored a fondly remembered hattrick against Clyde.

Two players written into Scottish folklore and a football club riding high on good times before falling a long way.

Click for more info

9. Arabs Away – Celebrating Dundee United Supporters

Dundee United fans during the 2010 Scottish Cup Final.

Containing over 200 photos, most never seen before, Arabs Away focusses on the fan experience.

Follow fans on their European adventures and trips to Hampden as Dundee United picked up some silverware.

Dundee United Fans during a game against Berwick Rangers, 1960.

Originally published 25 years after the team’s Scottish Cup win in 1994, there has never been a celebration of Arabs supporters quite like this.

Click for more info

10. We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals in the Black & White Era

George Young and Billy Wright lead the teams out for an Auld Enemy encounter in 1954.

A cause that unites the nation, our final entry is dedicated to exploring Scotland’s ‘fitba’ team throughout the Black and White era.

The players, the managers, the matches, the fans – We Had A Dream contains tales from Scotland’s best and worst of times.

A wonderful dip into football nostalgia, rediscovered photos range from action shots to wonderful pictures captured during “Auld Enemy” encounters, almost forgotten heroes and more.

Relive memories featuring the likes of Law, Bremner, and Jordan during this wonderful trip down memory lane.

Click for more info

Click here to browse all our football books at DC Thomson Shop.

*Valid until 15 September 2021.

