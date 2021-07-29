10 Scottish Football Books Looking Back at a Different Era

Put watching the transfer drama unfold briefly to one side this summer with our excellent selection of Scottish football books.

Exploring different clubs, managers, fan moments, and matches etched into history, we start closer to home with a forgotten Dundee FC legend…

Fantastic Result! Save 15%* on these titles using code DCSPORT at checkout.

1. David Halliday – Legend

Read about David Halliday, one of only two men to be the outright top scorer in both the Scottish and English top divisions.

A prolific Forward, Halliday played for Sunderland and Dundee FC.

To this day, Halliday is the fastest man to score 100 top-flight goals in England (after only 101 games).

Going on to be a manager, Halliday had spells at Aberdeen and Leicester. Enjoying success at both clubs, the Dumfries man built teams whose achievements are remembered to this day.

2. Jim McLean – Dundee United Legend

Explore the legend of Jim McLean, Dundee United’s most successful manager.

A Scottish football icon, hear about McLean from fans, former players, colleagues, and his family on a nostalgic journey covering one of the most successful periods in Dundee United history.

Archie Macpherson, Chick Young, Maurice Malpas, Lorraine Kelly, and Ray McKinnon discuss their memories of McLean and favourite United moments along the way.

3. Rangers – In the Black & White Era

Charting one of the world’s most successful clubs during the Black & White era, this is Rangers, as you have never seen before.

Complimented by wonderful photos lifted from the archive, famous players, matches, and memorable tales from the past all await.

From Willie Woodburn to Greig, Cooper, Baxter, and beyond, famous Rangers men that helped shape one of the world’s most famous clubs all make an appearance.

4. Celtic – In the Black & White Era

Discover Celtic heroes from the past from throughout the Black and White era.

Using photos lain hidden in the archives. Steve Finan explores decades of the club’s history.

Wonderful match day photos, behind-the-scenes snaps, and more are all included throughout.

Highlights include Jinky during his welding days, Tommy Gemmell in the great outdoors, and a young Kenny Dalglish packing his suitcase.

Further highlights include The Lisbon Lions triumph, Gil Heron’s debut for Celtic, and the Leeds United European tie of 1970.

5. It’s A Team Game – In the Black & White Era

Unsung heroes, great and not-so-good players, It’s A Team Game is stuffed with line-ups from the black and white era.

Accompanied by photographs, travel back to a different time for Scottish football when it was muddier, harder and for many, and better.

Featured are the teams you remember, the teams you watched, and still discuss to this day.

6. Lifted Over The Turnstiles – In The Black & White Era

Incredible photos lie at the heart of Lifted Over The Turnstiles – a tribute to Scotland’s football grounds around the country.

A collection of photographs and anecdotes starting in the early 20th century capture the essence of football clubs around the country when going to watch a game was a slightly different experience.

Bringing the book to life, Steve Finan trawled through hundreds of film negatives shot by newspaper photographers venturing off around the country decades ago.

A wonderful bit of football nostalgia, revisit old grounds and observe subtle and not subtle changes to your favourite ground through the years.

7. The Red Army – Celebrating Dons Fans

A football book with a difference, The Red Army focusses on the fans, dribbling in style through decades of club history.

This is a record of the Red Army experience. Dons fans have been used to jaunts around Europe, seeing their team lift trophies, serving up some spectacular moments treasured forever along the way.

8. The Bird and the Feather

In 2000, 1990 World Cup hero, Claudio Caniggia (The Bird) signed for Dundee FC.

Another star, Champions League winner Fabrizio Ravanelli (The White Feather) joined Dundee in 2003.

Exploring their respective spells at the club, this is the story of a rollercoaster journey still discussed to this day.

Two players written into Scottish folklore and a football club riding high on good times before falling a long way.

9. Arabs Away – Celebrating Dundee United Supporters

Containing over 200 photos, most never seen before, Arabs Away focusses on the fan experience.

Follow fans on their European adventures and trips to Hampden as Dundee United picked up some silverware.

Originally published 25 years after the team’s Scottish Cup win in 1994, there has never been a celebration of Arabs supporters quite like this.

10. We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals in the Black & White Era

A cause that unites the nation, our final entry is dedicated to exploring Scotland’s ‘fitba’ team throughout the Black and White era.

The players, the managers, the matches, the fans – We Had A Dream contains tales from Scotland’s best and worst of times.

A wonderful dip into football nostalgia, rediscovered photos range from action shots to wonderful pictures captured during “Auld Enemy” encounters, almost forgotten heroes and more.

Relive memories featuring the likes of Law, Bremner, and Jordan during this wonderful trip down memory lane.

Fantastic Result!

Save 15%* on these titles using code DCSPORT at checkout.

*Valid until 15 September 2021.