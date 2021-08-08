10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, John Post and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

It has been a while since I have seen anyone taking out their handy digital camera t take pictures but here one of the visitors to Aberdour Festival was so impressed with this Lego train set she did just that.

Neil Jarvie, right, was pictured as he prepared to complete a badminton marathon for Cancer Research at Bells Sport Centre in Perth. He is pictured before completing the feat alongside duty manager Steve McPhee.

The Duke of Rothesay arrives at an archaeological site on the site of the Nybster Broch, where he met schoolchildren digging for artefacts at Caithness Broch Centre in Auckengill.

Nybster is one of the most important sites in Caithness, with a history stretching to 2,000 years. Finds include metalwork, jewellery and Roman pottery.

A little bit of Dundee was on display during a performance at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle as the Royal Navy Field Gun display featured an appearance from a model HM Frigate Unicorn.

Folk in Dundee were heading in to the big top as the Moscow State Circus rolled into town. Here some of the performers gave a taste of what the audience could expect at their shows which featured incredible acrobatics.

People walking in the North Inch may have wondered why two grown men were swinging on a tree branch, but had they taken a closer look they may have recognised local Personal Trainer Steve Bonthrone putting someone through a rigorous exercise routine.

Pictured, Steve Bonthrone (left) instructs David Peat, while using a TRX Suspension Trainer, developed by US Navy Seals. David takes his health seriously, as his job as an Aero medical Doctor demands a good level of fitness.

Satrosphere, Aberdeen were celebrating their brand new bug exhibition which allowed kids to get up close and personal with just some exotic and unusual insects. Here Aberdeen reporter Jamie MacDonald braved the exhibit.

While attention has been on the Olympics for the past two weeks in 2011 attention was turned to the Dextro Energy Triathlon ITU World Championship Series in Hyde Park, London. Russia’s Alexander Brukhankov, left took second place while Great Britain’s Alistair Brownlee, middle, took first place and Jonathan Brownlee came in third.

Queen Elizabeth II inspects the Ballater Guard, made up of soldiers from the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, as she takes up summer residence at Balmoral.

Day two of the Black Isle Show 2011 at Mansefield Park, Muir of Ord was well underway and luckily even the rain didn’t dampen spirits. Here Niall Macdonald was back in Scotland on holiday from Stavanger in Norway to the family home in Resollis.