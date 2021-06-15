Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Obituaries

Martin Scott, Dundee glazier and pigeon fancier, dies aged 82

By Lindsay Bruce
June 15 2021, 12.30pm Updated: August 3 2021, 9.35am
Martin Scott.
Martin Scott.

Second generation glazier, James Scott, known by his middle name Martin, has died aged 82.

He grew up in Dundee’s west end with parents  Liz and Jim Scott and brother Harry.

The married father-of-three would eventually work for Dundee City Council, but started his career with a city centre glazing firm.

With his father and brother both glaziers already, he followed suit. Glass would be his business until retirement.

Saturday night at the ballroom

Martin was married to Linda for 57 years.

The couple met in 1960 at the JM Ballroom during the regular Saturday night dance.

After a courtship that lasted three years, Linda, who worked for a timber company, became his wife in 1963.

“He was a good man and we built a lovely life together,” said Linda.

The pair would go on to have three children: Colin, 51, Wendy, 49, and Jennifer, 42.

Martin Scott pictured in 1978 with his children Colin, Wendy and Jennifer.

Martin was also grandfather to Sandy, 16,  and Blair, 11.

Pigeon fancying and football

Martin was a passionate football fan who supported Rangers. He did, however, also have a brush with footballing fame himself having played for West Grove Albion as a young adult.

But it was pigeon racing and keeping birds that would be Martin’s main hobby.

West Grove Albion including Martin Scott, shown front row, third from left.

A member of Dundee Pigeon Club he had his own loft at home, housing 50 birds.

A hobby that pre-dated meeting his wife, Martin was a competition winner with a collection of prizes from over the years.

Enjoying retirement

Martin and Linda started married life in a flat on Blackness Road, Dundee, but later built their own home in Tealing, just outside of Dundee.

Martin and Linda in Ullapool.

Sadly, progressive dementia saw Martin move into Finavon Court Care Home in Forfar  three years ago.

Linda, now of Broughty Ferry, and family celebrated Martin’s life at a small, private funeral. Linda said: “Martin was very much a family man and so his illness was terribly sad. He’s at peace now and it’s nice to pay tribute to him in this way.”

