Martin Scott, Dundee glazier and pigeon fancier, dies aged 82

Second generation glazier, James Scott, known by his middle name Martin, has died aged 82.

He grew up in Dundee’s west end with parents Liz and Jim Scott and brother Harry.

The married father-of-three would eventually work for Dundee City Council, but started his career with a city centre glazing firm.

With his father and brother both glaziers already, he followed suit. Glass would be his business until retirement.

Saturday night at the ballroom

Martin was married to Linda for 57 years.

The couple met in 1960 at the JM Ballroom during the regular Saturday night dance.

After a courtship that lasted three years, Linda, who worked for a timber company, became his wife in 1963.

“He was a good man and we built a lovely life together,” said Linda.

The pair would go on to have three children: Colin, 51, Wendy, 49, and Jennifer, 42.

Martin was also grandfather to Sandy, 16, and Blair, 11.

Pigeon fancying and football

Martin was a passionate football fan who supported Rangers. He did, however, also have a brush with footballing fame himself having played for West Grove Albion as a young adult.

But it was pigeon racing and keeping birds that would be Martin’s main hobby.

A member of Dundee Pigeon Club he had his own loft at home, housing 50 birds.

A hobby that pre-dated meeting his wife, Martin was a competition winner with a collection of prizes from over the years.

Enjoying retirement

Martin and Linda started married life in a flat on Blackness Road, Dundee, but later built their own home in Tealing, just outside of Dundee.

Sadly, progressive dementia saw Martin move into Finavon Court Care Home in Forfar three years ago.

Linda, now of Broughty Ferry, and family celebrated Martin’s life at a small, private funeral. Linda said: “Martin was very much a family man and so his illness was terribly sad. He’s at peace now and it’s nice to pay tribute to him in this way.”

The family’s announcement can be read here.