Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Obituaries

Peter Flounders: Kinross Christian Fellowship pastor dies aged 82

By Chris Ferguson
August 20 2021, 5.00pm
Pastor Peter Flounders.
Pastor Peter Flounders.

Kinross Pastor Peter Flounders, who provided a welcome to T in the Park festival goers, and was motivated to distribute a Bible to every home in the town, has died aged 82.

During the festival’s run at Balado, Mr Flounders was among local Christians who provided a drop-in at Kinross Church Centre.

He founded the popular Talking Donkey cafe at Kinross Christian Fellowship’s home in Millbridge Hall, ran Friday night youth clubs, and the summer before the pandemic, held an outreach at Kirkgate Park, Kinross.

Foundation

Peter had been pastor at Kinross Christian Fellowship since its inception 21 years ago. The fellowship was set up to help people who were struggling with their lives.

He was the eldest of five siblings and born in Bridgend, south Wales, in 1939.

On leaving school he completed an apprenticeship in electrical engineering.

Peter met his future wife, Sheila, in Maidstone, Kent, and the couple married in 1962.

Liberia

Their daughter, Jacquie, was born in 1963 and their sons, Andrew and Owen, were born in 1965 and 1967 in Liberia where their father worked in open-cast iron ore mining.

It was Peter’s experience in mining that eventually brought the family to Kinross.

However, on the family’s return to the UK from Africa, their first home was in Northumberland where Peter was pastor of Crossroads Church, Ashlington, while working full time in industry.

Retiral

Not long after moving to Kinross, Peter retired from open-cast mining.

Duncan MacLachlan, an elder in the fellowship said: “Kinross Christian Fellowship came into being 21 years ago and it was born out of a compelling need to reach people who were struggling with their lives.

“Peter responded to God’s calling and became pastor of the fellowship.”

In May this year, Peter and the fellowship began the huge task of providing a Bible to every home in Kinross.

One of the Bibles from Kinross Christian Fellowship being delivered.

The books were placed in purpose-made bags and posted to residents. The work was funded by the fellowship and the Bibles went out in three batches to 1900 homes.

A celebration of Peter’s life will take place at Kinross Christian Fellowship on Saturday, August 21 at 6.30pm. You can watch on Zoom by following this link. The passcode is 123456.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier