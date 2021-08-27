Jock ‘The Guru’ Christie: Falkland cricket legend dies aged 86

Falkland Cricket Club legend Jock ‘The Guru’ Christie has died aged 86.

He was a formidable bowler who would bowl throughout whole innings, often 29 overs on the trot.

It was this prowess that won him The Guru nickname. Over two decades he took 639 wickets for the club and in the 1988 season, Jock (John) took 94 wickets.

He played mostly for the Ist XI but in later years, when he was well into his 60s, he played for Falkland 2nd and 3rd XIs.

Cricket ran in the family. Jock’s brother David, was captain of Freuchie when they lifted the National Village Championship at Lord’s in 1985.

Earlier in his life, Jock had played cricket for Freuchie and later Cupar.

When he moved to Auchtermuchty, he was coaxed out of sporting retirement and persuaded to play for Falkland.

He was born in Dundee to David and Margaret (Young). His father was a bus driver who later ran a baker’s shop in Freuchie.

Jock was the eldest of three sons. David was the middle brother and Bobby the youngest.

When he left school, Jock trained as a painter and decorator and later went into business on his own account.

Jock married Ruth Steedman, and had four children: Neil, Carole, Derek and Ian.

The couple later divorced and Jock moved to Auchtermuchty, met a new partner and had sons Mark and Matt.

He played football in his younger days and followed Rangers.

Robbie Nellies, president of Falkland Cricket Club: “When his playing days came to an end, John turned his focus to improving the facilities at Scroggie Park, particularly within the clubhouse.

“Many of his refurbishment projects have stood the test of time and are still part of the fabric of the building today.

“John became known as the club’s DIY expert as he was involved in several clubhouse and ground improvements, often completed with a very small budget.”

As a mark of respect, the club’s flag will fly at half mast and a minute’s silence will be observed in John’s memory prior to the Falkland v Freuchie league decider on August 28 at 12.50pm.

Mr Nellies added: “John was a very well-liked, kind, and respected character who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

As his health began to fail, Jock went to live with his son Neil, a fabricator welder who gave up his job to care for his father.

You can read the family’s announcement here.