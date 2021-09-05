Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
Obituaries

Steven Parsley: Carnoustie Coastguard and citizen of year dies aged 73

By Chris Ferguson
September 5 2021, 6.00am
Steven Parsley.
Steven Parsley.

Steven Parsley, an auxiliary Coastguard in Carnoustie for 41 years, local roadsweeper, and 2006 citizen of the year, has died aged 73.

He worked for local authorities in Angus for nearly 22 years, first on a manual round in Carnoustie and then on a mechanised route in Monifieth.

It was for his services to his community that Steven was honoured by being named citizen of the year.

He was born in Hull to George (Pat) Parsley and his wife Lucy Ann.
George had served in the Royal Navy, including during the Second World War on minesweepers.

Steven Parsley during his time working with Angus Council.

His father, who had been born in Hawick, then joined the Coastguard service and the family moved to Cromarty.

George was later posted to Carnoustie Coastguard Station and Steven was educated at Carnoustie Secondary School.

When Steven left school, he worked in the grocery department of the Co-op before taking up a job in the laundry, then situated on the south side of Ravensby Road.

He also had a spell at William Low grocers before taking up a post at Anderson Grice, then at Kennerty Daries in Lochend Road for 10 years.

In 1970, Steven married Alice Hunter, of Mains of Panmure, at Holyrood Church, Carnoustie.

Bill McAdam of Mackays and Sue McMahon of Carnoustie Community Council present Steven Parsley with his citizen of the year award in 2006.

Steven was inspired to join the Coastguard as an auxiliary by his father’s example.

His sister Margaret West said: “Steven grew up in a Coastguard family and the service played a major part in his life.

“When his wife died 20 years ago, the service kept him going. It was a way to serve but it also played a social function for him.”

Retiral

The most significant part of his working life was spent in local authority employment and despite his long term ill health, did not retire from Angus Council until the age of 65.

Steven used to play petanque at the old ice rink Maule Street Carnoustie and was a very keen and active member of the club.

He played in many tournaments over the years, including an exchange between Carnoustie and its twin town of Maule in France.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier