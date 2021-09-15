Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Obituaries

Martin Lynch Keenan: Dundee Labour stalwart and past STUC president dies aged 70

By Chris Ferguson
September 15 2021, 12.00pm Updated: September 15 2021, 2.44pm
Martin Keenan.
Martin Keenan.

Martin Lynch Keenan of Dundee, a past president of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, and past chair of Dundee Labour Party, has died aged 70.

He headed the STUC in 2009-2010 and made it part of his term’s mission to ensure its annual conference took place in Dundee for the benefit of its city.

Martin made a lifelong commitment to the Labour movement and the wider community.

Charity work

Apart from his work on behalf of his own trade union, the STUC and the Labour Party, for many years he held office with the Inclusion Group charity in Dundee.

His brother Kevin, a Labour councillor in Dundee, said he volunteered with the charity even during his period of ill health and only gave up in recent months when it was no longer possible for him to contribute.

Martin Keenan was born in Dundee to Patrick Keenan and Elizabeth (Lynch).

“Our mother was the original Liz Lynch, and Liz Lynch (McColgan) the athlete, a cousin of ours,” said Kevin.

Early years

Martin was educated at St Pius RC Primary School, in Douglas, and later at the then St Michael’s Secondary School in Graham Street.

“When he left school, Martin went to work in an office position in BT but he did not take to office life” said Kevin.

“They did not want to lose him so he moved to the engineering section. He began by digging holes and worked his way up and trained as a telephone engineer.

Union activity

“He soon became a member of the predecessor of the Communication Workers’ Union and then moved on to become a shop steward and then secretary of the branch covering the Tayside, Fife and the Edinburgh areas.”

He also became a member of the Labour Party and went on to serve as chair for the Dundee party, covering branches in the east and west of the city.

Martin and Betty, his wife of more than 40 years, had two daughters and a son.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra described Martin as an outstanding union official and a very good friend to many.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier