Martin Lynch Keenan: Dundee Labour stalwart and past STUC president dies aged 70

Martin Lynch Keenan of Dundee, a past president of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, and past chair of Dundee Labour Party, has died aged 70.

He headed the STUC in 2009-2010 and made it part of his term’s mission to ensure its annual conference took place in Dundee for the benefit of its city.

Martin made a lifelong commitment to the Labour movement and the wider community.

Charity work

Apart from his work on behalf of his own trade union, the STUC and the Labour Party, for many years he held office with the Inclusion Group charity in Dundee.

His brother Kevin, a Labour councillor in Dundee, said he volunteered with the charity even during his period of ill health and only gave up in recent months when it was no longer possible for him to contribute.

Martin Keenan was born in Dundee to Patrick Keenan and Elizabeth (Lynch).

“Our mother was the original Liz Lynch, and Liz Lynch (McColgan) the athlete, a cousin of ours,” said Kevin.

Early years

Martin was educated at St Pius RC Primary School, in Douglas, and later at the then St Michael’s Secondary School in Graham Street.

“When he left school, Martin went to work in an office position in BT but he did not take to office life” said Kevin.

“They did not want to lose him so he moved to the engineering section. He began by digging holes and worked his way up and trained as a telephone engineer.

Union activity

“He soon became a member of the predecessor of the Communication Workers’ Union and then moved on to become a shop steward and then secretary of the branch covering the Tayside, Fife and the Edinburgh areas.”

He also became a member of the Labour Party and went on to serve as chair for the Dundee party, covering branches in the east and west of the city.

Martin and Betty, his wife of more than 40 years, had two daughters and a son.

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra described Martin as an outstanding union official and a very good friend to many.