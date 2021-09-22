Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Margaret Scroggie, hillwalking companion and wife of Dundee’s Syd Scroggie

By Chris Ferguson
September 22 2021, 12.00pm
Margaret and Syd Scroggie on Suilven. in 1976.

Margaret Scroggie, wife and hillwalking companion of inspirational Dundonian Syd Scroggie, has died aged 94.

She first took to the hills as a walking companion of Syd, who had lost a leg and his sight in the Second World War, in the 1960s.

They went on to marry in 1981 and walked the Sidlaw hills around their home in Bridgefoot almost daily.

Highlands

The couple also paid frequent visits to the hills around the Highland shooting estates where Margaret’s nephew, George Loudon, worked as a stalker.

Margaret, nee Loudon, was born in Strathmartine and spent the first part of her career as a chemist’s assistant in Hawick and then Dundee before teaching at Muirhead Primary School for many years.

Sidlaws

George Loudon said the couple would make a local circuit in the Sidlaws almost every day but frequently travelled further afield to walk.

“They wandered the Angus Glens where they knew every stalker and shepherd,” he said.

“It was 1974 when they first started coming together to spend time with us at remote Corrour estate on the edge of Rannoch Moor.

Suilven

“In 1976 I took them back to Assynt estate in Sutherland, where I had worked previously, to climb the spectacular 2,398 foot Suilven,” said George.

“If you know how challenging Suilven is for able bodied people you will understand the challenge it presented to a blind man with a tin leg and my aunt.

“But they made it to the top as this remarkable photograph shows.”

Landmine

Syd had lost his leg and sight in April 1945 when he stood on a landmine during the Italian campaign.

He was only 25 and spent the next three months in hospital in Naples before a spell of rehabilitation in England.

Before the war he had played wing forward for Harris Academy’s rugby team and was a keen mountaineer.

Braille

After the war, Syd’s working life was spent on the switchboard at NCR and he also taught himself Greek using Braille, and wrote several volumes of poetry.

In 1964 he was the subject of the television programme, This Is Your Life.

Margaret died at Cairnie Lodge, Arbroath. She requested no funeral service, just a simple cremation.

