Dundee and United fans in derby day tribute to Ann Cox of Stobswell Bar

When Stobswell Bar licensee Ann Cox died on derby day, Dundee FC and Dundee United fans got together to honour her memory.

Despite Ann’s team, Dundee FC, losing to United, supporters gathered at the bar after the match to toast the lady who had run their pub for more than 30 years.

Ann was the niece of Bobby Cox, captain of Dundee FC in their league winning season of 1962, and she was a lifelong supporter.

Derby day

Her brother Stephen said: “Ann died on the day of the derby and afterwards there was a party in the bar to honour her memory.

“Dundee fans came in after the game and the Arabs as well. It is that kind of pub, everyone knows each other and it was a good natured get together.”

Ann, who was 63, was also a distant relative of Dundee-born actor Brian Cox.

She was born in Maryfield Hospital, Dundee. Her parents were Bernard, a docker, and Patricia.

The family home was in Douglas and Ann attended Balerno Primary School and then Craigie High School.

Typist

When she left school, she went to work as a secretarial typist at publishers DC Thomson’s Kingsway East offices and printing plant.

Stephen said: “Ann also did part-time waitress work at the Angus Hotel for special functions and at weekends.

“She progressed from waitressing to working in the ballroom and got experience running the bar.

“After about six years at DC Thomson, Ann went full time at the Angus Hotel before moving into bar management.”

Management

Over the years Ann worked in management at some of Dundee’s most prominent pubs including the Rock in Menzieshill, the Golden Pheasant in Ardler and the Balgay Bar in Blackness Road.

She moved to the Stobswell Bar in Dura Street around 30 years ago before progressing to become licensee.

Stephen said: “There was a long connection with Dundee FC through Bobby Cox and Ann was taken to games by her parents from a young age.

“She never married and loved her holidays in Benidorm and all over the world including New York and Miami.”

