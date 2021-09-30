Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Dundee and United fans in derby day tribute to Ann Cox of Stobswell Bar

By Chris Ferguson
September 30 2021, 1.58pm Updated: September 30 2021, 2.29pm
Ann Cox.

When Stobswell Bar licensee Ann Cox died on derby day, Dundee FC and Dundee United fans got together to honour her memory.

Despite Ann’s team, Dundee FC, losing to United, supporters gathered at the bar after the match to toast the lady who had run their pub for more than 30 years.

Ann was the niece of Bobby Cox, captain of Dundee FC in their league winning season of 1962, and she was a lifelong supporter.

Derby day

Her brother Stephen said: “Ann died on the day of the derby and afterwards there was a party in the bar to honour her memory.

“Dundee fans came in after the game and the Arabs as well. It is that kind of pub, everyone knows each other and it was a good natured get together.”

The Stobswell Bar.

Ann, who was 63, was also a distant relative of Dundee-born actor Brian Cox.

She was born in Maryfield Hospital, Dundee. Her parents were Bernard, a docker, and Patricia.

The family home was in Douglas and Ann attended Balerno Primary School and then Craigie High School.

Typist

When she left school, she went to work as a secretarial typist at publishers DC Thomson’s Kingsway East offices and printing plant.

Stephen said: “Ann also did part-time waitress work at the Angus Hotel for special functions and at weekends.

“She progressed from waitressing to working in the ballroom and got experience running the bar.

“After about six years at DC Thomson, Ann went full time at the Angus Hotel before moving into bar management.”

Management

Over the years Ann worked in management at some of Dundee’s most prominent pubs including the Rock in Menzieshill, the Golden Pheasant in Ardler and the Balgay Bar in Blackness Road.

She moved to the Stobswell Bar in Dura Street around 30 years ago before progressing to  become licensee.

Stephen said: “There was a long connection with Dundee FC through Bobby Cox and Ann was taken to games by her parents from a young age.

“She never married and loved her holidays in Benidorm and all over the world including New York and Miami.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier