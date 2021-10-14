Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Dundee-born military bandsman George Gregor played at opening of Disney’s Epcot

By Chris Ferguson
October 14 2021, 12.00pm
George Gregor.

George Gregor left Dundee at the age of 16 and went on to count Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London as his future addresses.

He enjoyed a fascinating career as a military musician, performing for royalty and even playing a role at the opening of Disney’s Epcot park in 1982.

George, who has died aged 74, served around the world with the army including in the Falkland Islands and Germany.

Exclusive addresses

On three postings, he could claim the post code for his accommodation was Windsor Castle, the Tower of London, and Buckingham Palace.

He enlisted at the age of 16 as a musician/drummer with The Royal Fusiliers (The City of London Regiment).

George was to spend his entire military career with the King’s Division and Queen’s Division’s associated regiments, and later part of his civilian career in England before returning to Angus in later life.

Overseas

Between 1967 and 1968 he was posted to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates before time in Gibraltar and the UK.

In 1975 he was posted to Cyprus and later served in Brunei and Kenya.

George undertook three operational tours of Northern Ireland and a 1983 posting to the South Atlantic.

Highlights

Peter Kerr, a close family friend and fellow veteran said: “There were a lot of highlights in George’s career but two that stand out were playing for the King of Denmark, in Denmark, and being asked to perform at the opening of Epcot in Florida in 1982.

“The day before the opening at the rehearsals it poured with rain.

“The American band disappeared due to being soaked but George stated that the Brits were accustomed to rain.

“His regiment worked through the night getting things dry and pressed and turned up for the opening.

“Disney treated them like lords after the parade as they were grateful to the dedication of George and his fellow band members.”

As part of the King’s Division, George also served with The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment and Royal Irish Rangers, and with The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, part of the Queen’s Division.

Remembrance

“It was the fusiliers’ head-dress and regimental badge that George would wear at remembrance parades in later years in Angus,” said Peter.

He left the forces, as a Warrant Officer Class 2, after nearly 24 years’ service and went on to work as a transport manager in England.

George and his wife Teresa retired to Charleston but enjoyed wintering in the warmer climate of Thailand.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

