Obituary: Dundee-born military bandsman George Gregor played at opening of Disney’s Epcot

George Gregor left Dundee at the age of 16 and went on to count Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London as his future addresses.

He enjoyed a fascinating career as a military musician, performing for royalty and even playing a role at the opening of Disney’s Epcot park in 1982.

George, who has died aged 74, served around the world with the army including in the Falkland Islands and Germany.

Exclusive addresses

On three postings, he could claim the post code for his accommodation was Windsor Castle, the Tower of London, and Buckingham Palace.

He enlisted at the age of 16 as a musician/drummer with The Royal Fusiliers (The City of London Regiment).

George was to spend his entire military career with the King’s Division and Queen’s Division’s associated regiments, and later part of his civilian career in England before returning to Angus in later life.

Overseas

Between 1967 and 1968 he was posted to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates before time in Gibraltar and the UK.

In 1975 he was posted to Cyprus and later served in Brunei and Kenya.

George undertook three operational tours of Northern Ireland and a 1983 posting to the South Atlantic.

Highlights

Peter Kerr, a close family friend and fellow veteran said: “There were a lot of highlights in George’s career but two that stand out were playing for the King of Denmark, in Denmark, and being asked to perform at the opening of Epcot in Florida in 1982.

“The day before the opening at the rehearsals it poured with rain.

“The American band disappeared due to being soaked but George stated that the Brits were accustomed to rain.

“His regiment worked through the night getting things dry and pressed and turned up for the opening.

“Disney treated them like lords after the parade as they were grateful to the dedication of George and his fellow band members.”

As part of the King’s Division, George also served with The Duke of Wellington’s Regiment and Royal Irish Rangers, and with The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, part of the Queen’s Division.

Remembrance

“It was the fusiliers’ head-dress and regimental badge that George would wear at remembrance parades in later years in Angus,” said Peter.

He left the forces, as a Warrant Officer Class 2, after nearly 24 years’ service and went on to work as a transport manager in England.

George and his wife Teresa retired to Charleston but enjoyed wintering in the warmer climate of Thailand.

